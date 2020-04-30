WATCH: Sen. Scott talks about South Carolina’s eventual return to normal and current needs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott talked about South Carolina’s eventual return to normal and praised Governor Henry McMaster for his leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic during a Facebook Live conversation with News 2’s Brad Franko.

Sen. Scott attended an AccelerateSC Task Force meeting along with Governor McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday and said he believes the state is closer to a return to normal now than we have been in recent days.

“We are moving progressively yet slowly in the right direction of getting back to probably a new sense of normal,” he said. “Then at some point it will feel like the old days.”

He said he feels like that will be sometime in July.

“The new normal begins within the next week or two, and then it will steadily and progressively move in the direction of the new normal,” he said.

But to get there, Sen. Scott said he have to continue what we are doing to flatten the curve.

“But the challenge in flattening the curve is flattening our economy, so finding a way to manage the healthcare crisis and the economic tsunami – it’s critical for us to get that right.”

He believes we will accomplish that goal with a slow progression towards outside dining, which could happen as early as next week, and opening up more retail to shopping.

“Those are good signs and it’s important that we’re doing it in the way that the governor has laid out,” he said.