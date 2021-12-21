Watch: Service members around the world send holiday shout-outs to the Lowcountry

Local News

315 AW Santa Flight at JBC (US Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Military men and women around the world are sending love home for the holidays.

Check out these videos to see where Lowcountry-based service members are spending the season.

Senior Airman Angela Crawford from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

Staff Sgt. Kevnee Lomax from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

Senior Airman Jordan Moultrie from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

Tech. Sgt. Edreone Brockington from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

Staff Sgt. Monica McCall from Kaiserslautern, Germany

Staff Sgt. Wang from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates

Sgt. First Class George Butler from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

Editor’s note: Additional videos may be added as they are made available.

