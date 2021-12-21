Watch: Service members around the world send holiday shout-outs to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Military men and women around the world are sending love home for the holidays.
Check out these videos to see where Lowcountry-based service members are spending the season.
Senior Airman Angela Crawford from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait
Staff Sgt. Kevnee Lomax from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait
Senior Airman Jordan Moultrie from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait
Tech. Sgt. Edreone Brockington from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait
Staff Sgt. Monica McCall from Kaiserslautern, Germany
Staff Sgt. Wang from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates
Sgt. First Class George Butler from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina
Editor’s note: Additional videos may be added as they are made available.