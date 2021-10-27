Watch: Stratford High School theatre students put on haunted house

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Theatre students at Stratford High School have spent weeks planning, building, and rehearsing for a haunted house.

The circus-themed house has 13 rooms and characters like an escape artist who can’t seem to escape and a magician who accidentally sawed his partner in half.

The students spent their free time constructing the haunted house, coming in on weekends to build the structure from the bottom up.

Both students and teachers said that the time spent creating the haunted house strengthened relationships and gave students the opportunity to let their creativity shine.

The haunted house will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on October 27, 28, 29, and 30. Tickets for the public are $10 and tickets for Berkeley County School District students and staff are $5.