WATCH THIS: Mayors Tecklenburg, Haynie belt out Christmas tunes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie was joined by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg as the two belted out some holiday tunes on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Mount Pleasant Town Hall during Mayor Haynie’s Music and Arts Reception.

Mayor Tecklenburg tapped the ivory keys while he and others joined in merry song for several holiday jams like ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town,’ ‘Jingle Bells,’ and We Wish You’re a Merry Christmas.’

The music and arts event, which was hosted by the town’s Culture, Arts and Pride Commission, took place between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.