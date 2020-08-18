WATCH: U.S. Representative James Clyburn delivers DNC remarks from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Representative James Clyburn delivered his DNC remarks Monday night, live from downtown Charleston.

Clyburn spoke during a racial justice segment about the pained history in Charleston, both new and old, that shapes decisions today:

“This community, that is still healing, from the wounds you receive when a white supremacist entered Emanuel AME church, and murdered nine black parishioners as they studied the bible together….”This community, where 80% of African Americans in this country, can claim an ancestor, who arrived on these shores, in bondage.” Representative James Clyburn

While Clyburn says the injustices are many, he says South Carolinians have an unparalleled resilience:

“We always find a way to grow together.” Representative James Clyburn



A longtime supporter of of Joe Biden, his endorsement just days before the South Carolina Primary began a snowball effect, that ended with the former Vice President’s name on the Democratic ticket.

Clyburn’s speech Monday focused on why he thinks Biden is the right man for the job. He said that Biden is an adopted son of South Carolina and that “we know Joe, but more importantly, Joe knows us.”

The convention will last several days, and can be streamed online.

