Watch: WCSO working to identify people wanted in connected to catalytic converter theft

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help identifying to people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of several catalytic converters in the Cades community.

A video from June 17 shows two individuals pull up around 10:01 p.m. in a white van. One person then gets out of the car while the driver waits inside. The person disappears from view, and the driver backs the van up.

The person in the van drives away and the person walking is seen once more before the video ends.

Anyone with information is asked to call WCSO at (843) 355-6381.