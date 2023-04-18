FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Folly Beach says they’re preparing now for a one-foot rise in sea levels by 2050.

For people who have been around the island for a while, they’ve watched the sea level rise slowly.

“I’ve been on folly about 10 years. I know we will be impacted by it, some properties more than others,” Folly Beach Relator, Kain Slowikowski said.

However, the speed at which it’s predicted to rise years down the road is a concern.

“Where does that extra water go if we have a storm surge, that sort of thing is something the city needs to look at,” Slowikowski said.

Reports from NASA and NOA, led Folly officials to predict a foot by 2050.

Those reports suggest there are several factors, like climate change and melting glaciers across the globe, adding to the ocean’s volume.

“The rates of sea level rise that we had been planning may be accelerating at a rate faster than we had been anticipating,” President of Coastal Consulting Inc., Dr. Nicole Elko said.

However, the City of Folly is jumping on the issue now, since high sea levels affect the drainage system, marsh areas, roads, and degree of storm damage.

“When we think about all of the impacts we see today with hurricanes and king tides, you can just imagine what that would be like if it was occurring with water levels a foot higher than they are today,” Dr. Elko said.

The city is now revising their sea level plan.

The plan focuses on things like water infrastructure, land management, building codes, and roadways.

The consulting director for plan, Dr. Elko, says its vital they take action on this now.

“While 2050 is a long way away, it’s an actionable time period and it’s something that residents and visitors and officials can all sort of wrap their heads around,” she said.

Residents say they’re relieved that Folly leaders are looking to the future.

“I’m not a scientist, I don’t have the solutions, but the conversation being started is definitely the right thing to be doing right now,” Slowikowski said.

Folly has released a survey where residents and business owners on the island can talk about how the sea level rising could impact them. The survey is closed right now but will reopen in several days.