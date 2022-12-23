CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A portion of East Bay Street in downtown Charleston is closed due to a water main break, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

East Bay Street near Cumberland Street was closed as of 11:15 a.m.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water Systems are assisting at the scene.

People are asked to find an alternate route due to flooding and potential ice on the road as temperatures drop.

The cause of the water main break is unknown at this time. Count on 2 for updates.