CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston-based nonprofit is deploying a team to Turkey to assist with relief efforts in the wake of a catastrophic earthquake.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake toppled thousands of buildings across Turkey and Syria early Monday morning, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring thousands more.

Water Mission, a local organization that provides engineering solutions for water crises in disaster areas, is sending a response team to evaluate emergency safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs in the region.

“This is a region home to millions of people and there is the expectation that there will be thousands of internally displaced people seeking water, food, and shelter,” Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE said. “In any crisis, the need for emergency safe water access is critical for survival and helping to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.”

According to the Sphere Standards, a set of universal minimum standards in core areas of humanitarian response, approximately 7.5 liters (1.98 gallons) of water is required for drinking and domestic hygiene per household per person per day during a disaster.

Water Mission organizers say they are working with local government authorities and other aid organizations to ensure Turkey can meet and exceed the disaster relief standard.

This is the latest endeavor for the Water Mission teams which have responded to multiple disasters in the past year, including Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, flooding in Pakistan, and the war in Ukraine.

You can donate to Water Mission’s efforts in Turkey by clicking here.