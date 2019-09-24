Water Mission is seeking volunteers to help with recovery efforts in the Bahamas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Water Mission is looking for volunteers to help the Bahamas recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The Category 5 hurricane lashed the Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama for hours in early September, leaving many dead and a path of destruction in its wake.

Water Mission is working with partners and local municipalities in the Bahamas to mobilize safe water solutions quickly and needs volunteers to remain on stand-by for 3 to 4-week assignments in the storm-ravaged islands.

You would help remove debris, organize and clean equipment, and set up water treatment systems.

They are also looking for volunteers to help with cooking and housekeeping for response teams.

All volunteer skill sets are welcome, volunteers that have a background in construction, logistics, engineering, electrical, water treatment, or general maintenance are needed. Any experience with reverse osmosis water treatment systems is a plus.

Water Mission said you should prepare for difficult conditions.

Volunteers need to meet the following requirements:

Must have a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity

Must be available to travel to the Bahamas for a continuous three-to-four-week deployment

Must be able to spend extensive time outside in hot temperatures

Must be comfortable with rudimentary accommodations that could include rustic camping, no electricity, no working restrooms, no running water, etc.

Must be able to walk long distances or stand for long periods of time

Must be comfortable with unisex accommodations

Must be extremely flexible and be comfortable with unknowns

If you are interested in volunteering, you are asked to complete an application by clicking here.