Water Mission sending emergency water supplies to Haiti after 7.2 earthquake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Water Mission, a local organization that provides safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions in developing countries and disaster areas, is responding to a devastating earthquake in Haiti.

A 7.2 earthquake rattled Haiti over the weekend causing extensive damage and claiming the lives of more than 2,000 Haitians and leaving thousands injured.

Water Mission, which is based in Charleston, SC, had had a permanent presence in Haiti for more than a decade. They are working with partners currently on the ground to assess the situation and mobilize safe water solutions, according to the organizations.

“Assessing safe water needs in the first few days after a natural disaster is critical to avoid the spread of illness,” said Water Mission CEO and President, George C. Greene IV, PE. “Our global staff are well versed in disaster response. Water Mission’s established presence in Haiti will allow us to reach people in need as quickly as possible with emergency safe water.”

They currently have two shipments in transit, including emergency water treatment systems, generators, and water treatment packets which they say will bring safe water to more than 60,00 people who are displaced in the southern areas of the country.

“A convoy of trucks left our warehouse in the capital city of Port au Prince this morning and another emergency relief shipment left our North Charleston warehouse less than an hour ago,” said Gregg Dinino, director of public relations for Water Mission on Thursday.