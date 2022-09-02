NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In the wake of devastating flooding, a Charleston nonprofit is sending emergency water supplies to Pakistan in an effort to help millions of displaced residents.

Water Mission, a local organization that provides engineering solutions for water crises in disaster areas, has sent an emergency shipment of water treatment systems, water purification packets, and hygiene kits to the Sindh province in south-Central Pakistan.

More than 33 million Pakistanis have been impacted by the unprecedented monsoon rains that began sweeping across the country in mid-June. And while the rain has stopped, the historic flooding left more than one million homes damaged or destroyed and about one-third of the country remains underwater.

“In any crisis, the need for emergency safe water access is critical for survival and helping to

prevent the spread of waterborne diseases,” Water Mission CEO and President George Greene said. “We have existing relationships in Pakistan that we are working through in Pakistan that will help us get safe water flowing as fast as possible.”

Specifically, the group is sending funding, water quality testing kits, engineering consulting, 200,000 water purification packets, 1,350 hygiene kits, and three Living Water Treatment Systems (LWTS). Each LWTS can treat and produce up to 10,000 gallons of safe water daily, enough to meet the needs of up to 5,000 people or 500 families.

“The water sources in Pakistan, many of them are going to be extremely muddy and contaminated but these systems can take water that looks like chocolate milk and make it into clean, clear, safe water for people,” Disaster Response Team Lead Josh Burns said. “Our water is 100% safe because it goes through a series of filters and then it actually gets disinfected with chlorine.”

The group is asking for donations so they can send another ten LWTS systems which would provide 5,000 more families with safe water.

This is not the first time Water Mission has mobilized resources to Pakistan. Between 2007 and 2010, nine safe water treatment systems were provided to the country for disaster relief efforts.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.