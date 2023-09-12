CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston-based nonprofit organization is deploying a team to Morocco to assist with relief efforts following last week’s devastating earthquake.

A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake — the strongest to hit the North African country in more than a century — struck near the city of Marrakech late Friday night.

More than 2,900 deaths were reported as of Tuesday with the death toll expected to rise as rescue crews search remote mountainous villages that were hardest hit.

Water Mission, which provides engineering solutions for water crises in disaster areas, is sending a response team to evaluate emergency safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs in the region.

The earthquake and its several aftershocks left thousands who call the area home without access to food, electricity, shelter, and safe drinking water.

According to the Sphere Standards, a set of universal minimum standards in core areas of humanitarian response, approximately 7.5 liters (1.98 gallons) of water is required for drinking and domestic hygiene per household per person per day during a disaster.

“The need for emergency safe water access in the immediate days after a disaster is critical for

survival and helping to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases,” said Water Mission CEO

and President George C. Greene IV, PE. “Water Mission’s Disaster Assistance Response Team

brings the expertise and equipment needed to provide immediate access to safe water for

thousands of internally displaced people who have lost their homes.”

Officials said they are working with local government authorities and other aid organizations in Morocco to ensure the country can meet and exceed disaster relief standards.

This is the latest deployment for Water Mission crews which have responded to earthquakes in Turkey, flooding in Pakistan, the cholera outbreak in Malawi, and the war in Ukraine in the last year.

You can donate to Water Mission’s efforts in Morocco by clicking here.