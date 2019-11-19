Water Mission takes the plunge into World Toilet Day

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – World Toilet Day is about awareness and action for the 4.2 billion people that are living without safely managed sanitation. Action that according to United Nations, will be finished in 2030 —with proper sanitation for all.

Despite this being a global issue, News 2 found a group in North Charleston that not only is aware of the day, but is an active part in repairing the crisis. We spoke with George C. Greene, the President and COO of Water Mission about how not having proper sanitation can affect those in need.

Greene noted that the issue globally kills close to 850,000 on an annual basis, coming in at almost 2,300 people per day. But those numbers are just the beginning.

56% of the world’s population doesn’t have a sanitary place to go to the bathroom. And so when you think about the importance of the toilet and it’s impact on their health, it really has a huge huge impact. George C. Greene IV, President and COO of Water Mission



The United Nations published that 673 million of those affected are forced to take place in open defection. Water Mission knows that importance and has responded to 55 different countries, some facing natural disasters, and others just facing that lack of proper sanitation.

In Honduras, where today we have close to 18,000 latrines we’ve built and those are latrines built for individual families. So we’re talking about 100,00 people who’s lives have been impacted. George C. Greene IV, President and COO of Water Mission

Help drain the number of those affected by taking the first step and volunteering.