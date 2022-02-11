Water Mission to host annual ‘Walk for Water’ at Riverfront Park this spring

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Water Mission is working to raise awareness about what it calls a global water crisis.

Leaders with the Lowcountry-based non-profit group said more than 2.2 billion people around the world are without access to clean and safe water.

“In many countries, women and children walk more than three miles each day to retrieve water for their families that is often unsafe to drink,” said Water Mission.

On Saturday, March 26, walkers from across the tri-county will come together at Riverfront Park in North Charleston for the organization’s 16th annual Walk for Water.

Participants will help Water Mission provide accessible and lifesaving safe water solutions for communities around the world, according to organizers.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Online registration is open now at Charlestonwalk.org; it cost $25 for adults, $10 for youth, and children aged 4 and under are free.

Video in this article is provided by Water Mission.