LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Water will be temporarily shut off for some residents in the Town of Lincolnville.

Town leaders say water on West Boundary Street and Mason Street in Lincolnville will be shut off for a period of four hours on August 5th from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Water on West Pine Street and Slidel Street will be shut off on August 6th for about four hours from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Leaders say a contractor will be tapping into one of the main lines in these locations.