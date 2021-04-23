Water system link comes after state curbs pumping from wells

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A Charleston suburb has accelerated plans to build another connection to Charleston’s water system.

The move comes after South Carolina regulators limited the amount of water the suburb could pump from the region’s underground water supply.

The $8.5 million connection will run under the Intrascoastal Waterway, connecting the Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Charleston Water System.

The two water systems are splitting the cost. Mount Pleasant agreed to limit pumping from underground water sources to 2.4 billion gallons a year to keep from depleting an aquifer.

The connection will be the third linking the Mount Pleasant and Charleston systems.

Mount Pleasant already buys about 60% of its drinking water from Charleston through two existing pipes.