CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cold weather is here and it could create some issues with your automobile. AAA officials tell News 2 that as the temperature drops it has an impact on your car’s battery power and tire pressure.

Experts say if your car battery is older than three years it’s important to make sure it is still in good condition; making sure there isn’t any corrosion around the battery.

AAA also recommends checking you’re tire pressure to make sure it hasn’t dropped significantly before you head out on the roads.

Besides your car, state officials say it’s now time to update your safety plans and stock up on supplies while they are in low demand.

Officials also recommended that residents cover above-ground pipes and drip water slowly from pipes that can’t be covered to prevent bursting.

After checking all those things, the Director of Public Affairs at AAA Carolinas, Tiffany Wright, says there are other precautions you can take like preparing an emergency kit for your car.

“Make sure that they’re checking their emergency road kit, and I say that because a lot of times we have that emergency road kits and they’ve got dust on them, they haven’t opened them in so long. You want to make sure that you have a winter emergency road kit. That way in case you are stranded along side of the road you have an extra set of warm clothing, you have extra medication, you have warm gloves,” said Wright.

Several warming centers are opening as cooler temperatures are expected to continue. There’s one in Summerville at Seacoast Church and one in goose creek united methodist church.