WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled today for a local non-profit organization in the Lowcountry.

“We Are Sharing Hope SC” is the state’s organ and tissue donor program.

Today, they will break ground on its new headquarters on Henry Tecklenburg Dr. in West Ashley.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will speak at this morning’s ceremony for the organization’s groundbreaking.