WE DID IT! Al Roker sets new Guinness World Record title with help from Storm Team 2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mission accomplished! Today’s Al Roker set a Guinness World Record title Monday morning with help from NBC meteorologists across the country – including Storm Team 2’s Josh Marthers.

The goal was to set a world record by hosting the longest online weather reporting relay on the first day of summer.

More than 50 NBC affiliate stations across the country, including WCBD News 2 and Storm Team 2’s Josh Mathers, joined Al Roker in setting the title.

Josh Marthers joined to broadcast live from the battery in downtown Charleston and had to fill three minutes of weather. The cut-in featured breathtaking video of the Battery and various locations in the Charleston area.

An official adjudicator for Guinness, Brittany Dunn, said the minimum to beat was 53 people. “We had a really exciting morning; you were really great at keeping the relay moving along – I can confirm that you had 63 people be successful today, which means this is a brand-new Guinness World Records title,” she said.

The results are in… @alroker and the #Rokerthon team won the @GWR title for Most People in an Online Weather Reporting Relay! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OLd8LzytkN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

For participating, News 2 will also receive a certificate certifying that we were part of the world record title.

Rokerthon first debuted in November 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for a remarkable 34 hours.

Rokerthon continued when he set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and for visiting five college campuses in five days to help college students break additional Guinness World Records titles. And just last year, Roker set the record for the most people in a virtual sandwich-making relay.