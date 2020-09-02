“We will get this fixed” Mount Pleasant mayor addresses failed face mask mandate extension

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is speaking out about a failed vote to extend the town’s face mask mandate.

Mount Pleasant Town Council on Tuesday voted against extending the mask mandate for 60 days – which would have required face coverings in all retail businesses – by a 5 to 4 vote.

Six votes were needed for the measure to pass the proposed emergency order.

It comes as a time where COVID-19 cases are still high in cities across the Lowcountry, and with children preparing to return to school in just over a week.

Mayor Haynie said he has heard concerns from a myriad of people in the community, including citizens, both Mount Pleasant hospitals, a local global health consultant and research fellow at Oxford, and local physicians and nurses.

“We will get this fixed,” he said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

While there is no longer a mandate for mask coverings, there is a resolution in place that strongly encourages people to keep wearing masks in public spaces.