Weather Alert Day: Cold front could bring strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe storms could impact parts of the Lowcountry Thursday evening.

It’s part of a strong cold front that is marching across the southeastern United States, bringing rain – which could be heavy at times – and a threat for a few strong thunderstorms to the area.

“The greatest threat for heavy rain, lightning, and possible severe thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening hours,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Impacts could be wind gusts up to 35 mph, wind damage, and the possibility of a weak tornado.





As for timing, Marthers said there will be little to no weather impacts Thursday morning through 2:00 p.m. But he said, “rain becomes steadier and heavier 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with higher impacts expected from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. as a few severe storms become possible.”

Storm Team 2 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday: Now is a good time to download the Storm Team 2 weather app and turn on location settings and alerts.

You can personalize the app to include severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service – including a lightning tracker – and you’ll know when heavy rain is heading your way.

Just search WCBD Wx in your phone’s app store.