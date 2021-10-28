Weather Alert Day: Cold front could bring strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe storms could impact parts of the Lowcountry Thursday evening.

It’s part of a strong cold front that is marching across the southeastern United States, bringing rain – which could be heavy at times – and a threat for a few strong thunderstorms to the area.

“The greatest threat for heavy rain, lightning, and possible severe thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening hours,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Impacts could be wind gusts up to 35 mph, wind damage, and the possibility of a weak tornado.

As for timing, Marthers said there will be little to no weather impacts Thursday morning through 2:00 p.m. But he said, “rain becomes steadier and heavier 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with higher impacts expected from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. as a few severe storms become possible.”

