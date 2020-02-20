WEATHER ALERT DAY: Cold temperatures, wind-driven rain could cause disruptions Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A developing storm off of the South Carolina coast will spread a cold, wind-driven rain across the Lowcountry Thursday and Thursday night.

“Colder air will continue to filter into the Lowcountry today with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s holding steady then falling through the afternoon,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Throw in widespread rain and strong wind gusts and we have a mess on our hands later today.”

Widespread rain is expected to develop by mid to late morning and increase in intensity this afternoon. As much as two inches of rain will fall across the area with locally higher amounts possible.

“The heaviest rain will develop by mid-afternoon and continue through the afternoon and evening drive,” added Marthers. “Be prepared for delays getting home later today.”

We could see a brief period of wet snow late this evening and overnight, but widespread, accumulating snow will not occur in the Lowcountry. Ground temperatures are too warm for any impacts.