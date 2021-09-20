Weather Alert Day: Flash flood watch issued for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 declared a Weather Alert Day for Monday due to a risk of flooding associated with heavy rain and high tide along the coast.

Rain chances will increase through the morning with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. There will be periods of heavy rain at times.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says as much as 2-6” of rain will fall across the Lowcountry, which he said could lead to flooding problems in some areas.

“Elevated tides will enhance the flooding threat along the coast and along tidal waterways,” said Mathers. “This will be enough to cause pockets of flooding across the Lowcountry, particularly along and south of Highway US 17-A.”

A flood watch is in place for parts of the Lowcountry, including Colleton, Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.