Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain is possible across the Lowcountry. Here’s what to expect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Much of the Lowcountry will see freezing rain as a storm system mixes with cold temperatures on Friday into early Saturday morning.

Some areas of freezing rain will likely develop around noon in Williamsburg and upper Georgetown counties. For areas across the tri-county, rain will transition to a mix of rain and freezing rain by mid to late afternoon, then all freezing rain into the evening.

“A nuisance/slightly disruptive-type icing event is expected to unfold later this afternoon into early Saturday morning. Icy bridges and overpasses will be the main threat. This isn’t the “OMG – I’m stuck for days at home” kind of thing,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Marthers said, “You might see a wet snowflake or two mixed in, and this could briefly end as a burst of snow or sleet but that is about it. This is not going to be a snow event.”

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s Friday evening.

FRIDAY’S LIKELY TRANSITION TIMES:

Rain to freezing rain is expected by 2:00 p.m. for areas in Williamsburg and Georgetown counties.

Then, by 6:00 p.m., for Berkeley County and portions of upper Charleston County.

By 8:00 p.m. for Dorchester, Colleton, and lower Charleston County.

“It could occur as early as late afternoon, though, but it should happen by 8:00 p.m.,” said Marthers.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s early Saturday morning before warming to the upper 30s to low 40s by lunchtime through the evening.

BOTTOM LINE:

Rain slowly switches to freezing rain later

Greatest impacts: 4:00 p.m. Friday through 9:00 a.m. Saturday

Be ready for ice bridges, some roads

This will be a nuisance, not a major ice storm

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, Williamsburg, and inland Colleton counties from 3:00 p.m. Friday until 10:00 a.m. Saturday.