Weather Alert Day: high winds, severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes possible Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has declared a Weather Alert Day for Thursday because of high winds and the potential for an isolated tornado and severe storms.

Meteorologist Josh Marthers said Tropical Storm Zeta will pass through the region, combining with a strong cold front to produce strong wind gusts and isolated severe thunderstorms across South Carolina.

“Wind speeds will increase steadily through the morning with wind gusts as high as 40 MPH during the afternoon in the Lowcountry,” said Marthers. “This will be enough to cause some minor wind damage in some areas which could produce sporadic power outages.”

In addition to the strong wind gusts, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. One or two of these could briefly become severe with a risk of additional wind damage and perhaps an isolated tornado.

It will be very warm and humid today with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Much cooler weather arrives for the weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s Friday, near 70 Saturday, and near 75 Sunday.