WEATHER ALERT DAY: Periods of heavy rain and isolated severe thunderstorms through tonight

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is tracking a powerful winter storm moving through the southeastern United States Thursday morning.

Periods of heavy rain are expected through tonight across the Lowcountry with the possibility of embedded strong thunderstorms.

“Most of us will pick up 1-3″ of rain which will be enough to cause some flooding in a few areas,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Although the threat of wind damage and isolated tornadoes isn’t incredibly high, the threat isn’t zero either.”

Rain will continue through tonight and Friday.