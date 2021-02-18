WEATHER ALERT DAY: Periods of heavy rain and isolated severe thunderstorms through tonight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is tracking a powerful winter storm moving through the southeastern United States Thursday morning.

Periods of heavy rain are expected through tonight across the Lowcountry with the possibility of embedded strong thunderstorms.

“Most of us will pick up 1-3″ of rain which will be enough to cause some flooding in a few areas,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Although the threat of wind damage and isolated tornadoes isn’t incredibly high, the threat isn’t zero either.”

Rain will continue through tonight and Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES