Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible across the Lowcountry on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has declared a Weather Alert Day as severe thunderstorms are expected to move through the region on Saturday.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected beginning late morning through the evening with storms coming in waves.

“As much as 1-2″ of rain is expected to fall across the Lowcountry,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Megan James. “With very dry ground conditions, we will want to watch the risk for flooding.”

Some of the strong thunderstorms could produce wind damage, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Although a few storms could become strong to severe, a major severe weather outbreak is not expected.