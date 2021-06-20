WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms, heavy rain expected as Tropical Depression Claudette moves through SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Depression Claudette will pass through South Carolina on Sunday, bringing with it a threat of severe weather and heavy rain.

Claudette, which made landfall in Lousiana on Saturday, could restrengthen into a tropical storm before it exits the Carolina coast late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Our area is currently under a medium risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service – this could include severe thunderstorms, heavy and flooding rain, the risk for isolated tornadoes, and gusty winds.

A flood watch is in place for the Lowcountry due to the threat of heavy rain, which will come through the area in heavy bands. “This isn’t going to be one of those things where we get the shield of rain that lasts hours, this is going to come in heavy bands that move through quickly — you could pick up a quick inch or two of rain in not a lot of time,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Winds will be gusty inside those heavier rain bands. Winds could already be gusty with the possibility of 30 to 40 mph outside the bands, and 40 to 50 inside the bands.

Marthers said tropical systems that come out of the Gulf, much like Claudette, are notorious for spinning up tornadoes in the Carolinas. He said they don’t produce a lot and they are not usually very strong, but there is always a rick of an isolated tornado.

The window for severe storms is mainly from 3:00 p.m. through midnight.





IMPACTS

WIND: A light morning breeze will increase in intensity this afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 35 mph will occur outside of thunderstorms. In heavier rain bands, stronger gusts are likely with some wind damage possible in a few spots.

SEVERE T-STORMS: Bands of rain and embedded thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon and evening. Gulf tropical systems are notorious for producing isolated tornadoes in the Carolinas. Have multiple ways of receiving warnings!

FLOODING AND HEAVY RAIN: After a tropical-like morning, rain chances will steadily increase through the afternoon. Be prepared for periods of very heavy rain and possible flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of the Lowcountry.

Make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts. Take a moment to download the Storm Team 2 weather app – search WCBD Wx in the app store – and turn on location settings and weather alerts.