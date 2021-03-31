WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD-TV) – A strong spring-time cold front will cross the Carolinas Wednesday and Wednesday night bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to the Lowcountry.

“Although there may be a stray strong storm or two between 3 PM and 6 PM, the highest risk of severe thunderstorms will arrive between six and midnight,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Storm Team 2 says an outbreak of severe thunderstorms is not expected, but one or two storms could briefly become severe with the threat of isolated wind damage, large hail, and perhaps a tornado.

Review severe weather safety plans and be ready for action if warnings are issued.