WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms expected across the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has issued a Weather Alert Day for the Lowcountry as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds up to 70 MPH, large hail up to golf ball size, and tornadoes.





“Although we won’t all see severe weather today, those of us who do could experience significant impacts,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “If a warning is issued for your area, take it seriously.”

In terms of timing, Storm Team 2 says the greatest risk of severe thunderstorms will be from 2:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Now is a good time to download the Storm Team 2 Weather App, search for WCBD WX in your phone’s app store (click here for the Apple App Store | click here for the Google Play Store.) Make sure you have location settings and alerts turned on – the app will alert you if a warning is issued for your area.