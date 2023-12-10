CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holiday parades have been plentiful in the Lowcountry and this weekend is no exception – but locals might want to consider the weather conditions before heading out.

Storm Team 2 says rain is expected in the forecast around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. They wanted to remind any locals who are attending these parades to bring rain gear and prepare for showers. Wind gusts up to 20 mph are also expected Sunday evening.

The Town of Summerville set its parade to the theme of ‘Christmas Movies’ this year. The parade will start on W. 4th Street at 2 p.m., travel south on Main Street, west on W. Richardson Ave., and north on N. Hickory Street.

Mount Pleasant is holding its 28th Annual Christmas Light Parade at 5:30 p.m. on W. Coleman Blvd. The parade will start on Live Oak immediately following the fireworks display, ending at Patriots Point Road and McGrath Darby.

Drivers can expect road closures starting at 4 p.m. on Coleman Blvd, Whilden Street and Pherigo Street. At 5 p.m. West Coleman Blvd, Patriots Point Rd and the Ravenel Bridge off-ramp onto Coleman Blvd will be closed.