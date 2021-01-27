Webinar to help small businesses apply for PPP hosted by SBA on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, a webinar for small businesses will be hosted by the City of Charleston Business Service Division, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Small Business Development Center.

The meeting was made virtual due to safety concerns around COVID-19. It will begin at 9 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. and is free to register.

They are targeting minority and women owned businesses but everyone is welcome to attend.

During the webinar, a panel of experts will dive into the new $900 billion COVID relief package that was approved by Congress in December, including the $284 billion for the paycheck protection program.

Questions like who can apply, when to apply, and what you need to apply will all be answered.

Ruth Jordan, Manager for Charleston’s Office of Women Minority Business Enterprises, says they will even be able to help you fill out the PPP application.

“Our small businesses are the jewels of our community and they have been hit the hardest. Doors have been shuttered and the SBA, along with others, know that if we don’t do anything to help these small businesses some of their doors will be shuttered forever,” Jordan stated.

During the webinar, local resources will also be introduced where businesses can apply for smaller loans.

You can find out more information and register here.