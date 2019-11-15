Weekend rain brings flooding to Charleston

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Heavy rain and high tides cause flooding over the weekend in downtown Charleston and tidal waterways.

Traffic Enforcement Officer, Sgt. Will Gritzuk, encourages drivers to drive slow and leave extra room between cars when on wet roads.

Be aware there will be extra law enforcement out this weekend barricading streets due to flooding. You can visit the CPD website for more information on flooding in Charleston.

