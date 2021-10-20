Weekend Rundown: Check out what’s happening the fourth weekend in October 🎶

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you want to bring your family for some fun fall festivals, or kick back with your besties and listen to live music, here’s another list of events happening this weekend.

More fall festivals! 🍁

8th Annual North Charleston Harvest Festival

The City of North Charleston will have its 8th Annual North Charleston Harvest Festival on October 23rd at the Olde Village of North Charleston on East Montague near Park Circle. The festival will have live music, an artist market, costume contests, children’s activities, and more. There will also be a Kid’s Zone with craft activities, games, and more. Live music by PopRockCult will be featured as well, in addition to many restaurants in the Olde Village offering food and drink specials.

There will also be trick-or-treating on the street with free treat bags for kids ages 12 and under from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last; a pop-up pumpkin patch with an on-site decorating station (prices of pumpkin vary); and costume contests with prizes to give away.

The harvest festival is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3rd Annual Fall Festival

Holy City Brewing’s Fall Festival is back and will be at a new location this year! On October 24th, the event will have activities for all ages, a silent auction, a make-your-own caramel apple station courtest of Grow Food Carolina, tiny bikes, and live music by The Crispy Bois.

New attractions this year are a bike valet, a complimentary photo booth, and a Pop-up Holy City Farmers Market. Holy City Brewing will also release its Collab Beer, Kickstand Kolsch, and a prickly pear Kolsch.

The fall festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1021 Aragon Avenue in North Charleston.

For those who wish to sponsor or donate an item for the silent auction click here. To volunteer for the festival, click here.

Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat

Take a trip to Summerville for the Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat on October 23rd at Greater St. James A.M.E. Church! The festival will feature food, fun, games, and fellowship for everyone from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Greater St. James A.M.E. is located at 1831 Jedburg Road in Summerville. Bring your friends and family!

Lowcountry Halloween Fest

If you plan to be in the West Ashley area this weekend, be sure to stop by the Citadel Mall for the Lowcountry Halloween Fest on October 24th.

The event will have lots of family-friendly businesses giving out candy in addition to face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, crafts, a photo booth, and a petting zoo. Don’t wait, the first 1,500 trick-or-treaters are guaranteed to get some candy! Also, families that come dressed up have a chance at winning a prize.

The Lowcountry Halloween Fest is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2070 Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

Movin’ and groovin’ 🎶

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

The Soul-jazz groove Seattle-based Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3) will perform on October 24th at the Charleston Pour House.

DLO3’s music is described as “feel-good music” with the sounds of Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $13, and $15 on the day of the show. The show is for all ages, though attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Those under 21 may be subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge at the door.

The Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

Trial By Fire: A Journey Tribute on the Bud Light Seltzer Beach Stage

Come out to The Windjammer on October 23rd for the Trial by Fire: A Tribute to Bud Light concert. Here your favorite classics such as “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Lights,” “Separate Ways,” and “Faithfully.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. The Windjammer’s address is 1008 Ocean Boulevard at IOP.