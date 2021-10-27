Weekend Rundown: See what’s happening the last weekend in October 👻

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bocce ball, Disney on Ice, Halloween parties, and more! Here’s what happening during the last weekend of October:

It’s Halloween! 👻

Spooktacular Halloween Party

The Carolina Ice Palace will have its Spooktacular Halloween Party on October 30th. The party will have trick-or-treating, ice skating, prizes for the best costumes, and more. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 or the day of for $15. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to get $5 off the day-of ticket price.

Trunk or Treat and Movie in The Park

On October 29th, Dorchester County Parks and Recreation will have its first Trunk or Treat and Movie in The Park at Davis-Bailey Park. Trunk or Treat will begin at 6 p.m. followed by Story Time under the Pavilion presented by Dorchester County Library. The movie will begin at dusk. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

Davis-Bailey Park is located at 5190 E. Jim Bilton Boulevard in St. George.

Trick or Treat at Christ Church Anglican

The Christ Church Anglican will have its Christ Church Trunk or Treat on October 30th from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Food will be sold at the event to benefit the church’s ministries and missions. The event is open to the congregation and the public. Parishioners and businesses can register to host a trunk or volunteer.

The church is located at 2304 North Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

Play some bocce ball or party in the park! 🤾

Brisk Bocce

Partner up with one of your best friends for a game of bocce on October 30th at Baker & Brewer. Team sign-ups are $10 per team and include a pint per player and some cool swag items. Teams need twelve points to win and are given twelve minutes maximum per game. Brisk Bocce begins at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Baker and Brewer is located at 94 Stuart Street in Charleston.

Party for the Parks

Charleston Parks Conservancy will have its 10th annual Party for the Parks on October 29th. Dance around downtown’s Colonial Lake under the night sky and enjoy live entertainment, tasty food, and open bars.

Enjoy food and drinks from some of Charleston’s best including 5Church, Frannie and the Fox, Magnolias, and more.

You can also enter a raffle ticket to win a golf cart!

Tickets are $150 and include an open bar, food, and entertainment. The party starts at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Colonial Lake is located at Ashley Avenue.

Your favorites…on ice! ⛸️

Disney on Ice: Celebrates Mickey and Friends

Come out to see Mickey and some of his best friends at Disney on Ice at the North Charleston Coliseum! See your favorites from Moana, Toy Story, and more.

Shows are scheduled to run from October 28th to October 31st. Purchase your tickets here!