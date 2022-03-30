CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – April has arrived and brings a wave of popular events from the Cooper River Bridge Run to Summerville YMCA’s Flowertown Festival.

Need weekend plans? Check out of this list happening throughout the weekend.

Firefly on the Bayou

This Sunday, Firefly Distillery is bringing the cajun flair to North Charleston.

The distillery will host its first annual New Orleans-themed Firefly on the Bayou event.

Guests can enjoy a classic crawfish boil along with live music from Charleston’s “Street Beat” brass and the New Breed Brass Band.

Cuisines can be purchased from local food trucks, beer, and wine.

Visitors can also bring their own chairs and blankets, however, pets, coolers, tents, and outside food and drinks are not permitted.

Rideshare services are encouraged as onsite parking is limited.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of. Children under age 10 are admitted free.

Doors open 12 p.m.

Flowertown Festival

Summerville Family YMCA’s Flowertown Festival is back in Summerville this weekend.

The festival is a three-day-long event running from April 1 through April 3.

Guests can expect arts and crafts, business and civic vendors set-ups, and plenty of food, rides, and games for the entire family.

The festival will feature over 200 jury-selected artists from around the country showcasing their work for sale.

It all kicks off Friday starting at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Biergarten Bridge Run Bash

After the Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday, head out to celebrate your accomplishment at the Biergarten Bridge Run Bash.

Bay Street Biergarten’s biggest event of year will have live music all day, local vendors, the Deep Eddy Lounge, and more.

The party is free to attend and starts at 10 a.m.

Bay Street Biergarten is located at 549 East Bay Street

Charleston Spring Antique Show

For all of the antique collectors and enthusiasts, the annual Charleston Antiques Show will happen over the weekend at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

The show will have a display of English, European, and American era furnishings, decorative art, fine art, vintage jewelry, and silver spanning from the late 17th to 20th centuries.

Collectors can purchase and learn more about the various antique pieces during the event.

The show will run Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., and again on Sunday from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Charleston Gaillard Center is located at 95 Calhoun Street.