Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in December 🎄

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Check out some of these festive events happening this weekend in the Lowcountry:

Parades! 🎅

City of Charleston Holiday Parade 2021

On December 5, The City of Charleston will have its high-energy Holiday Parade in Downtown Charleston. The parade will occur on Broad Street at Rutledge, traveling north on Meeting Street and ending on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. The parade will have representatives from various clubs and organizations and musical ensembles.

The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m.

North Charleston Christmas Festival & Parade

The North Charleston Recreation Department on December 4 will host its Christmas Festival & Parade at the Felix C. Davis Community Center.

Starting at 4 p.m., the public is invited to celebrate the holiday season with kid’s activities, live music, hayrides, delicious food, a petting zoo, and a visit with Santa Claus.

The parade begins at 5 p.m, starting at the intersection of Mixson Avenue and East Montague Avenue, circling around Park Circle and back to East Montague.

Admission and parking are free.

Artsy holiday gifts! 🎁

Polar Express Family Friendly Market

On December 4, Board and Brush Charleston will host a Polar Express Family Friendly workshop. Come out in your PJs and enjoy hot chocolate, a cookie bar, Christmas movies while creative festive DIY crafts, just in time for the holiday season. Board and Brush will offer many options for holiday decor and homemade gifts for loved ones.

The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Thrifters + Drifters Holiday Market

On December 5, The Royal American will host its Thrifters + Drifters Holiday Market. More than 25 local artisans, thrifters, and collectors will be present to sell homemade artsy items. These items include vintage clothing, trinkets, art, jewelry, and crafts.

The Holiday Market is scheduled for 11 am. to 4 p.m.

Untapped Art Fest

Tradesman Brewery will host an Untapped Art Fest on December 4. The free event features fine artists, great music, tasty beer, and food trucks. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Lonon Foundation.

The event is set for 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.