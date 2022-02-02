Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From all-you-can-eat oyster roasts to hard-hitting drum and bass music beats!

Check out this line-up of events happening this weekend:

Oysters🦪 & BBQ🍖

HALOS Shuckin’ On The Harbor Oyster Roast

Come out to Harborside East for the HALOS Oyster Roast on February 6, and enjoy some delicious oysters while over looking the Charleston Harbor.

The annual event will feature all you can eat oysters, live music and beautiful views of the Charleston Harbor. Tickets are $60 in advance or $75 at the door.

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required within 72 hours to attend this event. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Harborside East is located at 28 Bridgeside Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

Brews, Boil & BBQ Silent Auction

On February 5, come out and enjoy an evening of fun at Brews, Boil & BBQ happening at Boals Farm.

The event will feature live music by Jared Petteys & The Headliner, food, beer and wine provided by Rusty Bull. Tickets are $50 per person.

All proceeds will support Phillip Simmons Schools.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will happen at 242 Boals Farm Road in Charleston.

Cut the beat DJ!🎤

Unicorns VS Aliens Underground DJ Battle

For all you DJ fanatics out there, The Purple Buffalo will host Unicorns vs. Aliens on February 5, featuring DJ battles featuing drum and bass beats from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Tickets start at $20 and attendees must be at least 21 years old.

The exciting event will also feature food and art vendors, flow performers, stunning visuals and an extensive list of performing DJs.

The Purple Buffalo is located at 2702 Azalea Drive in North Charleston.

Rooks & Raven at Charleston Pour House

Psychedelic soul and rock group Rooks & Raven (formerly Lost Tribe) on February 5 will hit the deck stage at Charleston Pour House.

The group’s music ranges from rhythmic jams to heart-breakingly stark ballads that’s true to move minds and bodies.

The show is for all ages, however attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 21 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge that must be paid at the door.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

Bowl for a good cause 🎳

Strikes to Cure Blood Cancer Open and Women’s Bowling Tournament

On February 4, 5 and 6, the Charleston Rifle Club will hold the 2nd annual Strikes to Cure Blood Cancer Open and Women’s Bowling Tournament.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Charleston area Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Charleston Rifle Club is located at 2221 Heriot Street in Charleston.