CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Start your 4th of July festivities early with a weekend filled with day parties, live music performances, and more!

Check out this list to see what’s happened this first weekend in July.

The Grateful Brothers at Charleston Pour House

Come out to Charleston Pour House on Friday and enjoy a performance by the Grateful Brothers as they pay homage to music greats The Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m at The Charleston Pour House.

The show is for all ages, but attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Those under 21 are subject to a $5 surcharge that must be paid in cash at the door.

Tickets are $17

The Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

Biergarten 4th of July Bash

Can’t wait until Sunday to celebrate the 4th? Bay Street Biergarten has you covered!

The Biergarten will have its 4th of July Bash this Sunday, all day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy live music by Greg Keys + Co from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Old Soul Band from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Don’t forget to try out the vodka specials!

Bay Street Biergarten is located at 549 East Bay Street in Charleston.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.