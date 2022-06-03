CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – June has arrived! The new month brings a fresh wave of events happening across the Lowcountry.

Check out this list of happenings to try out this weekend:

2nd Annual Park Circle Pride

It’s Pride Month!…and Park Circle is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through this Sunday.

Featured events include drag brunches, queer youth fest, vendor markets, a Day Rave Dance Party, live music, adult queer prom, and more.

Click here for a full list of events.

Benefits from Park Circle Pride go towards We Are Family and the Alliance For Full Acceptance.

The PoHo Night Market

Charleston Pour House on Saturday will host The PoHo Night Market.

The event features local makers, artisans, vintage pickers, beers and tacos from Root Note, and live music.

Those who would like to be a vendor can apply here.

The event is free and starts at 5 p.m. Get your tickets here!

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.