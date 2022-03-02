CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From 5Ks and an Irish celebration to metalworking and more oysters!

Check out what’s happening this first weekend in March.

All things Irish ☘️

Charleston’s Irish Season Kickoff

Come out and celebrate all things Irish at Charleston’s Irish Season Kickoff this Saturday at Charlotte Street Park.

Guests can look forward to performances from Irish singers, bagpipe players, and Irish stories told by a College of Charleston Irish Studies professor.

The Honorary Consulate of Ireland in South Carolina will also be present at the event.

Tickets are $10 and include admission and a choice of some of Charleston’s finest locally brewed refreshments.

Everything kicks off at 11 a.m. – Charlotte Street Park is located at 1 Charlotte Street in Downtown.

Nice day for a run 🏃

Hippie Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk

Palmetto Goodwill will host the Hippie Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk this Saturday.

The Hippie Dash 5K raises awareness and funding for people with disabilities. Runners, walkers, children, and even your furry friends of all ages are invited to come out to this 3-mile psychedelic course, rocking your best 70s attire.

All proceeds go towards Palmetto Goodwill programs.

The cost to participate in the 5K event is $40, the 1-mile is $32, and the Kids Fun Run is $15.

Prices will increase on the day of the event, so register early if you can!

Everything starts at 8 a.m. at James Island County Park.

Registration can be done here.

Where the Wild Things Run 5K

Explore your wild side this Saturday during the Where the Wild Things Run 5K at Caw Caw Interpretive Center.

Families and friends are invited to take a run through scenic nature trails in the area, in addition, participants can enjoy family-friendly yoga and readings from Maurice Sendak’s book, Where the Wild Things Are.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. and costs $38 per person. Race packet pick-up will be held on race day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

An awards ceremony will follow the race with food and beverages being provided.

Participants ages 17 and under must have a signed waiver from a parent or guardian. Participants ages 10 to 15 must have an adult chaperone on-site.

Caw Caw Interpretive Center is located at 5200 Savannah Highway in Ravenel.

Shake a leg or two 🕺

Daddy’s Beemer at Charleston Pour House

Taking Charleston Pour House’s main stage this Friday is Charleston-based band Daddy’s Beemer.

The band will be accompanied by groups Dear Blanca and Homemade Haircuts.

The show is for all ages, however, attendees under age 21 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 21 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge that must be paid at the door.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 on the day of.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

More oysters! 🦪

Pearlz March Oyster Roast

Can’t get enough oysters? Well, satisfy your craving at the Pearlz March Oyster Roast this Sunday.

Pearlz Oyster Bar will host their last oyster roast of the season, all-you-can-eat, for $30 per person.

There will also be drink specials and a full menu available.

Tickets are on pre-sale only and none will be sold on the day of the event – so get them while you can!

The oyster roast starts at 12 p.m.

Pearlz Oyster Bar is located at 9 Magnolia Road in West Ashley.

Charleston County School of the Arts Middle School Band Oyster Roast

On Sunday, come out for an afternoon of oysters, fun, and more to support the Charleston County School of the Arts Middle School Bands.

Attendees can enjoy fresh, local oysters and a barbecue dinner, along with fun prizes and a DJ from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Bowens Island Restaurant.

Tickets for children are $20 and $25 for everyone else.

Bowens Island Restaurant is located at 1870 Bowens Island Road in James Island.

Channel your inner blacksmith 🔨

Forge Your Own with Angry Giant Forge

Everyone (especially crafters) is invited to create their very own piece of metal this Friday and Saturday.

Come out and join blacksmith and History Channel’s Forged in Fire season two winner Jason Redick to “Forge Your Own” at Indigo Reef Brewing Company.

For $45, guests can choose to forge a bottle opener, oyster shucker, steak turner, or fire poker. There will also be on-site upgrades including a horseshoe knife for $30 and a rail spike knife for $55.

Attendees are asked to wear closed-toed shoes. Safety glasses will be provided.

The workshop starts at 12 p.m. Kids are welcome too!

Tickets can be purchased here.

Indigo Reef Brewing is located at 2079 Wambaw Creek in Charleston.