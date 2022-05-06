CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From margaritas and mimosas to art exhibitions and fresh produce; see what’s happening this weekend in the Lowcountry.

Charleston Margarita & Mimosa Fest

This Saturday, the Charleston Margarita and Mimosa Fest will happen at bars Downtown.

Participating bars are Share House, Silver Dollar, The Brick, and Uptown Social.

Registration will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Share House – wrist bands will be distributed, which are required to get drink specials.

Tickets (which are nonrefundable) can be purchased here.

The drink specials will last until 6 p.m.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

North Charleston Arts Fest

This weekend, head out to the North Charleston Arts Fest to check out some art and talent from local and regional artists and performers.

The event will feature exhibitions of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and literature.

The free event is open to the public.

Various performances, programs, demonstrations, and activities will take place throughout North Charleston.

More details and a full schedule can be found here.

Run for the Roses

This Saturday, the Wonderer Charleston will host a live viewing of the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

The event will also have live performances, whiskey tasting, Derby cocktails, and southern-inspired hor oeuvres.

Guests with winning horses can win exclusive Wonderer prizes.

Derby or cocktail attire is suggested.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the race starts at 6:54 p.m.

The Wonderer Charleston is located at 1705 Meeting Street Road in Charleston.

Give Me Shelter Color 5K

This Saturday, get splashed in color at the annual Give Me Shelter Color 5K hosted by the Carolina Youth Development Center.

The 5K event will have participants will be showered with color as they run, or walk, for three miles through the town of Moncks Corner.

The family-friendly event benefits families served by CYDC in Berkeley County and the Callen Lacey Center for Children in Moncks Corner.

Pet and strollers are welcome.

Participants will have to pick up race packets on Friday between 5:30 pm and 7 p.m. from the Moncks Corner Recreation Complex located at 418 E. Main Street.

Check-in for race day begins at 8 a.m. and the race kicks off at 9 a.m. at the recreation complex.