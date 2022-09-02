CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We made it to the Labor Day weekend! If you’ll be in town and need some plans, check out this list to see what to do in the next few days!

Lowcountry Jazz Festival

Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Charleston’s popular Lowcountry Jazz Festival is back!

Taking place at the Gaillard Center, the three-day event features world-class smooth jazz and only the finest Lowcountry cuisine. With a stellar line up of the best musicians, locals and visitors get to experience the culture that keeps people coming every year!

The festival kicks off with an All White Party Affair on Friday followed by two more days of performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket information can be found here.

Labor Day Party

Celebrate the Labor Day weekend with a party at the Bay Street Biergarten! The Biergarten’s Labor Day Party will have live music all day Saturday and Sunday with satisfying drink specials.

On Saturday, the party starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Taste of Berlin Food Truck

What better way to have a beer than with some favorite foods of Berlin. Taste of Berlin food truck will be at Snafu Brewing Company on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The food truck will serve favorites like bratwurst, kielbasa, and currywurst sausages, along with gourmet grilled cheeses, hotdogs, chili dogs, and beer. Don’t forget to grab a beer from the brewery!

The food truck will be located at 3280 Industry Drive in North Charleston.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.