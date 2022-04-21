CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From the return of the Black Food Truck Festival to performances by Winston Ramble, check out what’s lined up this fourth weekend in April

Black Food Truck Festival

The Black Food Truck Festival returns to the Exchange Park in Ladson this weekend.

Described as the ultimate family reunion, the event will feature over 30 of the Lowcountry’s best black-owned food trucks.

The festival will have music, vendors, activities including a Kid Zone, and more entertainment for the whole family.

The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are only available to purchase online. Tickets do not include the cost of food.

The Exchange Park is located at 9850 Highway 78.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Winston Ramble

This Saturday, head on out for some Alabama-style, southern fried rock n’ roll by Winston Ramble.

All ages are welcome to the show, however, attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 18 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge that must be paid at the door.

Tickets for the show at $10.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Meditative Candlemaking Workshop

Join in with local artists Daisy McClellan this Sunday for an afternoon of relaxing and meditative candlemaking.

Those who attend will learn the history of candle making and how to make their very own soy candles from start to finish.

No experience is required and all materials will be provided. Attendees get to take home two scented candles.

The cost for the class is $45 for Redux members and $55 for non-members.

The workshop is for ages 16+, and it starts at 2 p.m.

The Redux Contemporary Art Center is located at 1056 King Street.