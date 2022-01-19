Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the fourth weekend in January ❄️

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re in for some wintry weather this weekend, but there’s still quite a few happenings planned for the weekend.

Here’s some events happening this weekend:

Mats & Mimosas DIY Doormat Workshop

On January 22, Board & Brush is hosting a Mats & Mimosas DIY Doormat Workshop. Join in on this workshop and create your very own doormat for your home.

Attendees can choose from winter, Valentine’s Day, or classic doormat designs. The workshop is BYOB and Board & Brush will provide the orange juice. You just need to bring the champagne!

Materials and instructions will be provided to create a stunning, custom doormat for your home.

Pre-registration is required and can be done here – tickets are $40.

The workshop begins at 10 a.m. and is located at 1300 Savannah Highway, Suite 2 in West Ashley.

Ship’s Wheel Oyster Roast

Ship’s Wheel on January 23 will have an all-you-can-eat oyster roast.

The cidery will serve up fresh, local oysters for $30 ($35 day-of). Cider will be sold separately.

There will also be live music by Ripley & The Ghost.

Tickets are limited, so get them while you can!

The oyster roast starts at 2 p.m. and is located at 1033 East Montague in North Charleston.

Sunday Brunch & Bluegrass Pickin’ Parlor

On January 23, Commonhouse Aleworks is having a Sunday Brunch & Bluegrass Pickin’ Parlor.

Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music starting at 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Commonhouse Aleworks is located at 4831 O’Hear Avenue in North Charleston.

Taste of Berlin Food Truck

What better way to have a beer than with some favorite foods of Berlin. Taste of Berlin food truck will be at Snafu Brewing Company on January 22 at 3 p.m.

The food truck will serve favorites like bratwurst, kielbasa, currywurst sausages, along with gourmet grilled cheeses, hotdogs, chili dogs and beer. Don’t forget to grab a beer from the brewery!

The food truck will be located at 3280 Industry Drive in North Charleston.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on January 23.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to market is free, and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.