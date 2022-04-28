CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This last weekend in April is filled with limitless brews, farmers markets and yoga at Firefly Distillery.

Here’s a roundup of events happening this weekend

Land of Lagers at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.

Head out to Edmunds Oast Brewing Co. on Saturday to taste limitless samples of brews.

Land of Lagers with feature brews from over 25 breweries and food from the Taproom at Edmund’s Oast Brewing and Ranco Lewis.

The event will run rain or shine and tickets include admission, a tasting glass and, of course, unlimited samples! (While supplies last).

Ridesharing is encouraged as parking is very limited at the property.

The event is 21+, non-smoking and pets are not allowed.

The festival is set from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Edmunds Oast Brewing Co is located at 1505 King Street.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Outdoor Yoga at Firefly Distillery

Start your weekend on the right foot with an outdoor yoga class happening this Saturday.

Firefly Distillery invites you to find your light with a one-hour outdoor all-levels yoga class led by instructor Reagan Sobel.

The yoga class is $15 per person with mats available for purchase for $15 or rent at $5.

After the yoga class, stick around Firefly Distillery’s new Park Circle location where there will be live music, food trucks, tastings, and, yes, plenty of vodka.

The class begins at 11 a.m.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.