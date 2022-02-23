CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This last weekend is filled with food festivals, comic books, and music.

Check out this list of happenings planned in the next few days:

Food, food and more food 🥡

Oysterfest

The Charleston-favorite Oysterfest will happen on Friday at the South Carolina Aquarium.

Enjoy a feast of freshly steamed oysters while enjoying views of the Charleston Harbour. Attendees can also enjoy beer, wine, and small plates from local eateries.

General admission tickets are $50 and include aquarium attractions, food, drinks, entertainment, and animal encounters.

VIP tickets are $75 and include everything in general admission, plus early access, a souvenir shucker, and admission to an exclusive bar for the evening.

Member tickets are $45.

Only those 21+ are admitted to the event.

VIP hour is 6:30 p.m – 7:30 p.m. | Event hour 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The SC Aquarium is located at 100 Aquarium Wharf Downtown.

3rd West Ashley Restuarant Festival

The West Ashley Chamber of Commerce on Sunday will host the third annual West Ashley Restaurant Festival.

The festival will gather restaurants from around the tri-county area to Avondale Center to give the community a taste of their best dishes.

Starting at 2 p.m., guests can enjoy free samples of signature dishes. Then, from 2:45 p.m. until 6 p.m., foods will be available for purchase.

Over 10 vendors have RSVP’d for the event including Verde, Triangle Char & Bar, La Hacienda, Outback Steakhouse, and more.

Guests can also enjoy music, entertainment, and activities throughout the afternoon.

General admission is $15 ahead of the event, and $20 on the day of. Senior citizens and educators are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased here.

The festival will take place at 828 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

7th Annual Eat, Drink & Rescue

Bring out your furry best friends this Saturday and enjoy great food and brews at the Lowcountry Dog Magazines’ 7th Annual Eat, Drink, and Rescue.

The event, hosted in partnership with Hollywood Feed, will have adoptable dogs and puppies on site from Berkeley Animal Center, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, Eunoia Rescue, and Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary.

My Big Fat Greek Truck and Estuary Brewery will be serving up tasty food and satisfying drinks, including a special brew, “Hair of the Lowcountry Dog.”

Guests can also enjoy live music from Jeff Caldwell and New Ghost Town, enter a Pick-A-Prize raffle that supports rescues, and check out some local dog and craft vendors.

The event starts at 1 p.m., is free to attend and rescues will accept donations.

Estuary Beans and Barley is located at 3538 Meeks Farm Road.

Firefly Distillery’s 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival

On Saturday, Firefly Distillery will host its second annual Food Truck Festival, featuring over a dozen food vendors.

The festival will include local food trucks serving cuisines from vegan to seafood, barbecue, and more favorite foods.

Guests can also enjoy live music throughout the day, as well as lawn games on a four-acre field.

The festival will also have tastings every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with seasonal craft cocktails available for purchase.

Due to limited parking, Uber & Lyft are highly advised. Guests are asked to be respectful of neighboring businesses.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Rock the Block 2022

Home Team BBQ this Saturday will host its Rock the Block annual street party in front of its downtown location.

Guests can enjoy dishes cooked by award-winning chefs and enjoy cold beers, craft cocktails, kids’ activities, and a VIP area.

The event benefits Hogs for the Cause, an organization that offers financial help and other support to families dealing with pediatric brain cancer.

The party starts at 11 a.m. and ticket proceeds and food sales will be donated to Hogs for Cause.

Rock the Block will take place at 165 Williman Street Downtown.

Movin’ and groovin’ 🪕

Dogs in a Pile

Psychadelic fusion group Dogs in a Pile will hit the main stage this Sunday at Charleston Pour House.

The group is described as a culmination of a love of music born from the deepest American roots of psychedelia, jazz, fusion, funk, traditional, and rock & roll.

The show is for all ages, however, attendees under age 21 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 21 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge that must be paid at the door.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

Calling all comic fans! 💢

14th Annual Captain’s Comic Expo

Charleston’s biggest comic event makes its way back to Patriot’s Point this weekend.

The 14th annual Captain’s Comic Expo will have over 125 tables of eye-catching comic books, artwork, cosplay, toys, special guests, a food truck rodeo, and more.

Tickets can be purchased here.

On Saturday, the event will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at the Omar Shrine Temple at 176 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant.