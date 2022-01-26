Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the last weekend in January 🍽️

CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ, VOLUME 1 – RODNEY SCOTT in episode 3 of CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lots of food, wine, and DIY! Check this tasty line-up of events happening this weekend:

Good eats! 🍽️

Bacon & Beer

Rusty Bull Brewing Co. on January 29, will host Bacon & Beer with the help of Swig & Swine.

Guests can enjoy beer flights with perfectly cooked bacon dishes provided by Rusty Bull Brewing and Swig & Swine’s mobile kitchen.

Bacon-influenced dishes will be served from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. for $5 each.

There will also be live music from Bennet Coleman and Samantha Gatan.

The event is free to attend. Rusty Bull Brewing Co. is located at 3005 W. Montague Avenue.

Southern Roots Smokeshow

Calling all lovers of good ol’ southern BBQ! Come out on January 29 for the Southern Roots Smokeshow happening at Park Circle.

The event will feature five different breweries, live music, a bourbon bar, a cigar lounge, and Southern Roots pitmasters to serve up some delicious barbecue!

The event starts runs from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Southern Roots Park Circle. Food and drink tickets can be purchased at the event.

Event organizers will also collect dog food for Charleston Animal Society.

Southern Roots Smokehouse is located at 1083 East Montague Avenue in North Charleston.

Sunday Brunch & Bluegrass Pickin’ Parlor

On January 30, Commonhouse Aleworks is having its Sunday Brunch & Bluegrass Pickin’ Parlor.

Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music starting at 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Commonhouse Aleworks is located at 4831 O’Hear Avenue in North Charleston.

Wine anyone? 🍷

Charleston Winter Wine Festival

Charleston’s Festival Hall will host the Charleston Winter Wine Festival, on January 29.

Charleston Winter Wine Festival will be hosted in two sessions: (Session 1: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Session 2: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Guests can enjoy over 50 wines, mimosas, and beer, and will feature live music and a DJ.

Tickets can be purchased here, and include entry, entertainment, a souvenir acrylic glass, and access to all wine, mimosa, and beer samples.

Tickets are $50 but increase to $60 on the day of. The first 200 tickets of each session will sell for $35.

Festival Hall is located at 56 Beaufain Street in Downtown.

DIY🎨

Saturday Crafternoon DIY Workshop

Grab some friends and your favorite bottle of wine for a special Saturday Crafternoon Workshop on January 29.

All materials and step-by-step instructions will be provided to help you create a beautiful piece of art for your home or for a gift. A variety of paint and wood stain colors are available.

The class is BYOB and attendees must be at the least age of 16. Registration closes 48 hours prior to the event.

Limited seating is available! Project options are all $68 and can be found here.

The workshop begins at 2 p.m. and is located at 1300 Savannah Highway, Suite 2 in West Ashley.