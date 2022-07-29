CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re in for some HOT weather this weekend. Cool off at a pool party downtown, experience the prehistoric ages, or (if you can bear it) help out the community at a highway clean-up.

See this list for some cool things to do over the weekend!

Little Palm Pool Party

Cool off from this crazy heat and head to the Little Palm Pool Party, happening Saturday at the Ryder Hotel.

Enjoy small bites, cocktail specials, and beats spinning all afternoon by live DJs.

The fun starts at 2 p.m. at The Ryder Hotel, located at 237 Meeting Street.

Dinosaur Adventure

Experience the prehistoric ages this weekend at the North Charleston Coliseum!

The North Charleston PAC will be transformed into a massive prehistoric exhibit this Saturday and Sunday.

The experience will feature a fossil search, racing in Jurassic jeeps, obstacle courses, and more activities for the entire family.

Tickets start at $25 with add-on adventure packages available for children.

Guests can only purchase tickets on a per day, per hour basis. Online purchases are encouraged to guarantee admission.

The Dinosaur Adventure experience is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Highway Cleanup

Give back to the community and help tidy up the highway this Saturday.

The Libertarian Party of Charleston is hosting a highway clean, taking place on Savannah Highway.

Locals can help out by cleaning up Savannah Highway from Farmfield Avenue to Wesley Drive.

Cold water, donuts, and sunscreen will be provided…it’ll be a HOT day!

The group will meet at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive to start.

The clean-up will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.